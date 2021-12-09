Menu

The Morning Show
December 9 2021 10:31am
03:02

Fall out from Beijing: Canada’s diplomatic boycott and what it means

Global’s Rachel Gilmore highlights the reaction as Canada joins in the diplomatic boycott and what this could mean for safety of Canada’s athletes.

