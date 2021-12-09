Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
December 9 2021 9:39am
04:34

What the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics means for Canada

Canada has joined a number of its allies in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. Global’s Rachel Gilmore takes a closer look at the move, and details reaction from China.

Advertisement

Video Home