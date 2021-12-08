Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
December 8 2021 8:03pm
01:40

Organizers adjust for pandemic Grey Cup, but big celebration still expected in Hamilton

The buzz is picking up for the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton, but what does a Grey Cup week look like a pandemic? Global’s Kevin Hirschfield has more.

Advertisement

Video Home