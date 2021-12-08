Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Edmonton
December 8 2021 3:15pm
00:56

Loud fireball streaks across central Alberta night sky

Kaitlyn Kostyniuk’s Rocky Mountain House-area doorbell camera captured what is believed to be a meteor as it streaked across the central Alberta sky Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Video Home