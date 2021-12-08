Menu

The Morning Show
December 8 2021 1:01pm
06:56

From plain to swanky: Glamming up your nails

The latest craze is luxurious nails to die for. Beauty expert Meera Estrada gives a breakdown on the trend and how to best elevate your nails.

