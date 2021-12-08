Menu

Entertainment
December 8 2021 10:36am
04:33

Winnipeg high schools students work for animation company to gain valuable experience

“It’s so exciting.” 12 students from Sisler High School get a chance to work with a high profile animation company to gain valuable work experience.

