Global News Morning Montreal
December 8 2021 9:31am
04:09

Protecting lands in the Eastern Townships

A recent donation of land will protect a pristine island in Lac Memphrémagog in the Eastern Townships from future development. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer learns the story behind this generous gift.

