Global News Morning Montreal December 8 2021 8:55am 04:30 Holiday family staycation ideas There is lots to see and do in and around Montreal over the holidays. Parenting consultant Erica Diamond joins Global’s Laura Casella with some family friendly staycation activities for you to enjoy. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8433314/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8433314/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?