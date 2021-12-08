Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 8 2021 8:55am
04:30

Holiday family staycation ideas

There is lots to see and do in and around Montreal over the holidays. Parenting consultant Erica Diamond joins Global’s Laura Casella with some family friendly staycation activities for you to enjoy.

