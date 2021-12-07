Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
December 7 2021 9:46am
06:19

Omicron expert examines the variant’s traits

Chair of South African Medical Association Angelique Coetzee explains how she first identified the Omicron variant, and breaks down its unique traits and symptoms.

Advertisement

Video Home