Global News Morning Edmonton
December 6 2021 12:25pm
09:43

Holiday Cooking on Global News Morning Edmonton: Tracie Gray’s Rudolph Brownies

Global News Morning Edmonton’s Tracie Gray shows how to whip up two of her favourite holiday dishes: Rudolph themed brownies as well as a cranberry cosmo cocktail.

