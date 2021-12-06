Global News Morning Montreal December 6 2021 9:18am 01:49 First major snow storm of the season The first major snow storm of the season hits Montreal, causing havoc on roads and forcing school closures. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?