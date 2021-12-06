Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 6 2021 9:14am
04:29

December night skies

In the dark winter months the night sky really opens up for a cornucopia of great celestial events. Astronomer Andrew Fazekas joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer with a preview of December’s night sky highlights.

