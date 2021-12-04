Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2021 9:29pm
01:27

B.C. Public Safety Minister tours flood-ravaged Princeton

The province’s acting deputy premier and public safety minister got a first-hand glimpse of the flooding devastation in the small town of Princeton on Friday. Kristen Robinson reports.

