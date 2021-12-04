Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 4 2021 1:33pm
05:30

Canada’s new travel rules for incoming air travellers

Daniel-Robert Gooch with the Canadian Airports Council discusses how airports are going to implement new travel testing requirements, designed to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

