B.C. stays the course on booster shots

Saying his province is ahead of others, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday he would not change B.C.’s approach to booster shots. The decision comes as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization “strongly” recommended all adults 50 and over get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The committee is also recommending that booster shots of an mRNA vaccine be offered to adults ages 18 to 49 at least six months after their second dose. Richard Zussman reports.