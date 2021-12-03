Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
December 3 2021 5:10pm
01:56

NACI recommends booster doses for adults

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on immunization now says people 50 and older should get a COVID-19 booster shot. Callum Smith has more on what this means for the Maritimes.

Advertisement

Video Home