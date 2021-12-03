Menu

Canada
December 3 2021 5:03pm
01:45

Weightlifter from N.S. gaining attention on international stage

James Whiteman is set to compete at the North America Games this weekend. Graeme Benjamin reports, he hopes his success in the sport helps lift others who may be interested.

