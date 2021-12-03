Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 3 2021 9:31am
01:38

Daycare strike continues

Thousands of public daycare workers in Montreal and across Quebec are on strike for a third consecutive day. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

