Global News Morning Montreal
December 3 2021 8:36am
03:48

Call of the Wilde!

On Thursday the Habs placed forward Brendan Gaallagher and defenceman Sami Niku in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Laura Casella to talk about what this means for the team.

