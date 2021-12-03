Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
halifax encampment evictions
December 3 2021 5:00am
00:27

Campbell McClintock on role of advocacy during N.S. housing crisis

Campbell McClintock, the spokesperson for Halifax Mutual Aid, discusses how advocacy helped push the issue of homelessness in Nova Scotia into the spotlight.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.