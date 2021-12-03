halifax encampment evictions December 3 2021 5:00am 00:27 Campbell McClintock on role of advocacy during N.S. housing crisis Campbell McClintock, the spokesperson for Halifax Mutual Aid, discusses how advocacy helped push the issue of homelessness in Nova Scotia into the spotlight. How advocacy forced governments to confront Nova Scotia’s housing crisis REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8420611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8420611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?