Global News Morning Halifax December 1 2021 7:38am 05:49 #ourHFX: BAAFF Mini Fest at the Light House Arts Centre! We find out more about the upcoming International Day of Persons With Disabilities mini-fest happening this week at the Light House Arts Centre REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8416004/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8416004/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?