Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 30 2021 9:31pm
02:11

Atmospheric river ranking system still years away

Environment Canada is pouring cold water on the comments by B.C.’s public safety minister that a ranking system for atmospheric rivers could be in Canada in early 2022. Kylie Stanton reports.

