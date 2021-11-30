As number of people sleeping outside in Kelowna increases, winter shelter spaces decease
While it’s been fairly mild for this time of year, it’s just a matter of time before those temperatures plummet here in the Okanagan. As those temperatures decrease, the number of people sleeping outside in Kelowna has increased. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the rise in the number of people being left out in the cold is due in large part to a drop in the number of winter shelter spaces from this time last year.