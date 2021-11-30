Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 30 2021 11:28am
04:13

Atmospheric river increases avalanche danger

Avalanche Canada is forecasting high to extreme avalanche conditions. Forecasting Program Supervisor James Floyer explains what’s behind the increased risk, and where the danger will be highest.

