Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 29 2021 9:47pm
02:56

B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 29

Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the latest on the heavy rain expected to hit B.C. in the Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather forecast.

