Global News Hour at 6 BC November 29 2021 9:47pm 02:56 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 29 Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the latest on the heavy rain expected to hit B.C. in the Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather forecast. How La Niña and climate change may be enabling our current parade of atmospheric rivers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8412240/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8412240/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?