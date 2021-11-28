Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
November 28 2021 4:15pm
20:40

Chef’s Challenge: Urban Diner

Chef Cyrilles Koppert of Urban Diner puts Global News’ Lisa MacGregor to the test in the kitchen for Chef’s Challenge. Lisa was challenged to make a spinach, mushroom and Gruyère omelette with fresh salsa.

