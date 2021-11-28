Menu

Entertainment
November 28 2021 1:42pm
02:13

Heritage Christmas shares bright lights and rich history of Burnaby

Community reporter Michael Newman heads to the Burnaby Village Museum for the free seasonal event with festive lights and traditional decorations from 1920’s Burnaby.

