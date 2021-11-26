Global News Hour at 6 BC November 26 2021 10:05pm 01:51 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 26 The Friday, November 26,, 2021 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. More storms are coming stay tuned on TV and our Global BC website. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406689/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406689/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?