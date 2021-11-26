Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 26 2021 12:58pm
01:25

Finding Black Friday bargains

With continuing supply chain issues, Black Friday bargain hunters may have a harder time scoring big savings on some of the more popular items. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

