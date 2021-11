On today’s episode of The Morning Show: Preview of the CCMA Awards with hosts Lindsay Ell and Priyanka, BC not yet in the clear as more storms approach, Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti breaks down the latest COVID-19 headlines, Black Friday deals and making money back on your purchases, Holiday recipes that will make you fall in love with veggies, The most trusted vehicles in Canada revealed, TMS contest winner talks about scoring an appearance on YTV.