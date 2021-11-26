Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 26 2021 6:51am
05:43

Ashley and Lisa MacIsaac on holiday tour through Maritimes

We chat with Cape Breton musicians Ashley and Lisa MacIsaac about their holiday tour that sees them performing together for the first time ever.

