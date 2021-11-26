Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 26 2021 6:06am
05:35

NS cannabis micro-producer Jazz Cabbage

We check in with Sam Harrison, one of the five founders of Jazz Cabbage, a micro cultivator and processor that is Nova Scotia’s first-ever “seed-to-sale” cannabis producer.

