Global News at 11 Edmonton
November 26 2021 12:53am
01:55

Knowing Our Spirits conference aims to inspire in Edmonton

It takes place over just three days but it can be a life-changing event for Indigenous people looking to heal. Sarah Komadina has more from an Edmonton conference meant to inspire.

