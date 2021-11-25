Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 25 2021 10:32pm
01:58

Surrey Police Force hiring limited by B.C. government

The B.C. government is limiting the number of officers the new Surrey municipal police force can hire to prevent drastic staffing drains in other departments. Catherine Urquhart reports.

