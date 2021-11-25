Menu

Winnipeg Blue Bombers
November 25 2021 5:38pm
Voice of the Bombers Bob Irving inducted into team’s Ring of Honour

The longtime radio voice of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour on the eve of his retirement.

