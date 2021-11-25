Global News Morning Montreal November 25 2021 7:36am 03:57 Just For Laughs launches NFT gallery Just For Laughs has entered the NFT space to share original digital art and unique moments with their fans. JFL President Bruce Hills joins Global’s Laura Casella to tell us about the new venture. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8401462/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8401462/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?