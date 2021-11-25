Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 25 2021 7:36am
03:57

Just For Laughs launches NFT gallery

Just For Laughs has entered the NFT space to share original digital art and unique moments with their fans. JFL President Bruce Hills joins Global’s Laura Casella to tell us about the new venture.

