Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 24 2021 10:57pm
01:46

Booking process begins for children’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Alberta

The booking process for children’s COVID-19 vaccinations is underway in Alberta, and most are please with the process. Morgan Black reports.

