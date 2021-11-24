Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 24 2021 9:37pm
02:32

B.C. floods: Fraser River debris cleanup

Volunteers from B.C.’s angling community are now sweeping the Fraser River to recover debris washed downstream in the floods. Rumina Daya reports.

Advertisement

Video Home