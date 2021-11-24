Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 24 2021 12:33pm
04:06

Movember fundraising still going strong for men’s health

Mitch Hermansen with Movember Canada chats about the last push to rally for donations, as well as the fundraiser Battle of Alberta going on between Edmonton and Calgary’s police services.

