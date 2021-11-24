Global News Morning Edmonton November 24 2021 12:33pm 04:06 Movember fundraising still going strong for men’s health Mitch Hermansen with Movember Canada chats about the last push to rally for donations, as well as the fundraiser Battle of Alberta going on between Edmonton and Calgary’s police services. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8398740/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8398740/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?