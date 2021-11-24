Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 24 2021 11:20am
05:11

Health Matters: B.C. rolls out its pediatric vaccine plans

Global BC Medical Contributor Dr. Birinder Narang discusses B.C.’s plans to start rolling out pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and addresses some common concerns around the vaccine.

