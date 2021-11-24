Global News Morning BC November 24 2021 9:43am 04:45 Impact of B.C. floods on the retail supply chain Avery Bruenjes of the Retail Council of Canada discusses how the floods in B.C. are causing product shortages ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8398228/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8398228/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?