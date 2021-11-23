Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Food
November 23 2021 8:29pm
01:16

Supply chain snarls lead to empty grocery store shelves

Many may be noticing a shortage of items at the grocery store as of late. As Marek Tkach found out, there’s a good reason why some shelves are looking empty for this time of year.

Advertisement

Video Home