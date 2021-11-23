Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 23 2021 6:36am
06:19

Evergreen Festival Returns to Halifax

Downtown Halifax will come alive with three weeks of music, entertainment, food, holiday lights, and local vendors during the second annual Evergreen Festival.

