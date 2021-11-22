Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 22 2021 5:42pm
01:58

Chapman’s ice cream targeted for employee COVID-19 vaccination policy

As Catherine McDonald reports, Chapmans says anti-vaxxers are behind the social media campaign to boycott the company.

