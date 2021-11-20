Global News Morning BC November 20 2021 2:14pm 05:10 How B.C.’s flooding event is affecting farmers Lenore Williams, Director of the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of Fraser Valley, explains how the devastating flooding in Abbotsford is affecting the agriculture industry. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8389838/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8389838/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?