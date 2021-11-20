Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 20 2021 2:14pm
05:10

How B.C.’s flooding event is affecting farmers

Lenore Williams, Director of the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of Fraser Valley, explains how the devastating flooding in Abbotsford is affecting the agriculture industry.

