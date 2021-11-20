Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
November 20 2021 11:39am
01:46

Family of Keesha Bitternose says justice was not served

WATCH: Kurt Thomas was sentenced to 18 years in the 2020 death of Keesha Bitternose from the George Gordon First Nation. She left behind four children.

