B.C. floods: Gas to be rationed in some areas, some highways to be essential travel only

British Columbia is implementing two new orders under the Emergency Program Act in order to stabilize fuel supplies in B.C. and keep major roads clear for essential travel only. The order comes as the province grapples with supply chain disruptions due to devastating flooding. The general public in Metro Vancouver, on Vancouver Island and other parts of southwestern B.C., are being restricted to only 30 litres of gas per visit at a gas station. The province also announced measures to restrict non-essential travel to and from impacted areas with Highway 99, Highway 3 and Highway 7 limited to essential travel only.