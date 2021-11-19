Global News Morning Edmonton November 19 2021 12:06pm 04:57 AMA Travel: Destination weddings Roland van Meurs with AMA Travel joins Global News Morning Edmonton to chat about the return of the destination wedding and what kinds of options are available for couples. (Sponsored by AMA) REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8387046/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8387046/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?