Global News Morning BC
November 19 2021 10:41am
04:08

Health Canada to announce a Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5

UBC Clinical Professor & Epidemiologist Stephen Hoption Cann explains what we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids, and answers some commonly raised concerns.

