Global News Morning BC November 19 2021 10:15am 04:08 Rebuilding B.C.’s highways, the long road ahead Brenda McCabe with the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering breaks down the process, and priorities, of rebuilding B.C.’s flood ravaged highways. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8386733/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8386733/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?