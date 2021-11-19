Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 19 2021 10:15am
04:08

Rebuilding B.C.’s highways, the long road ahead

Brenda McCabe with the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering breaks down the process, and priorities, of rebuilding B.C.’s flood ravaged highways.

